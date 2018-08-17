CIO50 deadline extended until Monday August 27

Bill Le Blanc, CIO, SA Health

SA Health CIO, Bill Le Blanc, who clinched the top spot in last year’s CIO50, said the program has changed the way in which digital transformation is viewed both locally and internationally for the department.



“For me, it has increased visibility and recognition, both within and external to the CIO community, which is important from a professional networking and career standpoint. Being ranked first has brought positive international attention to our digital transformation programs. Transformation is hard and there is no shortage of armchair critics.

“The CIO50 has reinforced that we are doing good things, worthwhile things, that are adding value to our business and the community.

These and other stories matter and in that vein CIO Australia is extending the deadline for the community to submit a nomination until Monday August 27.

Le Blanc said the CIO50 is helping to change mindsets, giving rise to a platform that recognises and applauds the IT function. All too often CEOs are the ones that are being recognised, and the CIOs tend to get left in the background.

But this is changing, Le Blanc noted, given the IT function reaches across all parts of the business and is so transformative.

“I think the days of CIO’s being the manager of the technology function are well and truly behind us. These days, to be an effective CIO, one needs to be an executive leader in the business generally and contribute to business strategy and how technology can make a difference.

“Technology is pervasive in almost every aspect of business and the CIO is no longer in the background. The CIO50 provides an excellent vehicle to showcase the business innovation and transformation projects being led by CIO’s across Australia and the importance of the IT function in modern businesses.”

Asked whether it was a shock to be ranked first, Le Blanc said it was particularly exciting to see the team being recognised.

“Reading about the projects and value being added by other CIO’s in the CIO50 is quite humbling. It was somewhat of a shock to be ranked first, however, it was also an absolute honour and a thrill to have our team’s achievements recognised in this way.”

The CIO50 list:

Recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs, or head of technology, who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.



Applauds those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have completely transformed business processes.



Showcases the variety of organisations and transformations that exist in different market sectors.

The esteemed judges include:

Pip Marlow, CEO, strategic innovation, Suncorp

Jenny Beresford, research director, Gartner

Tim Sheedy, principal advisor, Ecosystm, and founder at Singularity Research

Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory

Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash

Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia

David Kennedy, Group CIO, Transaction Services Group

Mark Gay, CIO, CrownBet

Dr Malcolm Thatcher, CEO and founder, Strategance Group

Dr Vladas Leonas, director of GovDC and marketplace operations

Craig Wishart, CIO, KPMG Australia



A cocktail reception and celebration to reveal the CIO50 is slated for the end of November 2018. The full CIO50 List of profiles will feature on the CIO Australia website at that time.

To get more information and to enter online, click on the link. Or you can visit: https://www.cio.com.au/cio50/nominations/

If you have any questions about the nomination process, please feel free to contact CIO Australia editorial director, Byron Connolly, at byron_connolly@idg.com.au or associate editor Jennifer O'Brien at jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au



