Summer 2018: Changing the way we work

Digital technologies are reshaping work at CIO 100 award-winning organizations, empowering employees to shift focus to higher-value activities.

Highlights from the issue:

Cover story

Changing the way we work

Transformation Nation

Inside a do-it-yourself culture

CIO Joseph Spagnoletti extols an organizational philosophy that accentuates agility and accountability, while doing away with the familiar trappings of corporate life.

Hall of Fame

Welcoming the 2018 Hall of Fame inductees

CIO's Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding personal achievement in IT.

Leading Tech

Monetizing data at scale

Data monetization is the next competitive hurdle, but for most CIOs, it's uncharted territory.

6 tips for creating a winning talent strategy

Talent may not be the only factor for transforming IT for the digital era, but it's one of the most critical.

