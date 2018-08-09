1 week left to nominate for the CIO50 2018

CIO Australia wants to hear your innovation and leadership stories

Byron Connolly, editor CIO Australia (left) with Kim Wenn, former CIO of Tabcorp, who ranked number 9 back in 2016, the inaugural year of the program.

With the August 16 deadline looming to nominate for the inaugural CIO50, it’s time to be heard and tell us your story of innovation and leadership.

All too often the CIO voice gets lost in the shuffle - sadly with some incredible stories of change management and visionary projects not being shared or recognised.

Let’s change that: it’s time to enter a nomination and be part of the CIO Australia program that will celebrate and recognise the CIO community for their outstanding achievements in delivering transformation.

The CIO50 list:

Recognises Australia's 50 most innovative and effective CIOs, or head of technology, who are influencing rapid change across their organisations.



Applauds those who are leading the IT function and driving innovative technology-driven projects that have transformed business processes.

Showcases the variety of organisations and transformations that exist in different market sectors.

The esteemed judges include:

Pip Marlow, CEO, strategic innovation, Suncorp

Jenny Beresford, research director, Gartner;

Tim Sheedy, principal advisor, Ecosystm, and founder at Singularity Research

Garry Whatley, director, CIO Advisory

Bridget Gray, managing director, Harvey Nash

Marc Bailey, CEO, Intersect Australia

David Kennedy, Group CIO, Transaction Services Group

Mark Gay, CIO, CrownBet

Dr Malcolm Thatcher, CEO and founder, Strategance Group

Bill Le Blanc, CIO, SA Health

Dr Vladas Leonas, director of GovDC and marketplace operations

Craig Wishart, CIO, KPMG Australia

A cocktail reception and celebration to reveal the CIO50 is slated for the end of November 2018. The full CIO50 List of profiles will feature on the CIO Australia website at that time.

To get more information and to enter online, click on the link. Or you can visit: https://www.cio.com.au/cio50/nominations/

If you have any questions about the nomination process, please feel free to contact CIO Australia editorial director, Byron Connolly, at byron_connolly@idg.com.au or associate editor Jennifer O'Brien at jennifer_obrien@idg.com.au

