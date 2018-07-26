NSW Roads and Maritime Services IT chief quits

Rob Putter has resigned as Roads and Maritime Services’ chief information officer after a little over a year in the role.

An RMS spokesperson confirmed that the CIO resigned earlier this month.

“Rob Putter has made a valuable contribution to Roads and Maritime Services where he has built a strong leadership team and relationships across the Transport cluster, NSW government and the wider industry,” the spokesperson told Computerworld.

The spokesperson said the government agency has appointed an interim CIO from within its IT leadership team “while a transparent process will be undertaken to find a permanent solution.”

Putter, a former Etihad Airways technology and innovation VP, joined RMS in in April 2017.

The CIO replaced Joe Attanasio who left the state government agency in November 2016.

RMS CEO Ken Kanofski tasked Putter with overseeing a program to rationalise, consolidate and modernise the agency’s technology environment.

“Mr Putter will bring the agency to the forefront of this high-profile area to ensure the IT branch is providing value as a technology partner of choice across all platforms and divisions,” the CEO said shortly after Putter took over IT at RMS.

“With Mr Putter’s experience, Roads and Maritime will be able to transform the agency IT operating model by building on core competencies and partnering closely with divisions to enable and add further value through technology innovation,” Kanofski said.

“This will help Roads and Maritime deliver a more robust, efficient and effective IT delivery model which puts both our external and internal customers first.”

Tech projects across the broader government Transport cluster have come under scrutiny, with Fairfax reporting earlier this week that Transport for NSW's IT group had exceeded its $30 million annual operational budget by more than $80 million in the 12 months to June 2018.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.