Jackson Chan leaves Garvin

Chan to take a break before looking at new opportunities next month

Jackson Chan

Jackson Chan has lost his job as chief information officer at Garvin Institute of Medical Research, a role that he held since May last year.

Chan has left the organisation following a review and restructure by new management at the medical research organisation, which resulted in 38 staff being made redundant.

The Australian Financial Review reported earlier this month that the majority of those redundancies were from the institute’s wholly-owned subsidiary Genome.One, which is struggling to find capital. Set up in 2016, Genome.One is Australia’s first clinical whole genome sequencing service.

Chan, who is MBA-trained, told CIO Australia that he's heading overseas with his family and will reassess his options and look for new opportunities when he's back in Sydney next month.

While at Garvin, Chan united the organisation’s data intensive computer engineering (DICE) team and its IT function. He created a shared infrastructure role between both groups so they wouldn’t evolve into two separate technology functions. This led to far better efficiencies and ensured the IT group was more strategically aligned to Garvin’s research.

DICE primarily supports the research activities of the institute using high performance computing, cloud and big data technologies. Garvin is increasingly dealing with large amounts of data thanks to big advances in the speed and cost of reading DNA (genome sequencing).

Prior to Garvin, Chan spent just over two years as head of technology operations transformation at Vodafone Australia, moving up from role as head of transformation and managed service transition at the telco.

Between June 2012 and March 2013, he was head of technology at retailer Crazy John’s, a brand that was shut down in July 2014 when its 100,000 customers were offered a move to its parent brand, Vodafone.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.