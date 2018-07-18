AI experts promise not to develop autonomous weapons … again

Latest pledge signed by 150 companies and more than 2,400 people

For the second time in 12 months, technology industry leaders have signed a pledge not to participate in the manufacture, trade or use of lethal autonomous weapons.

The latest pledge was signed by 150 companies and more than 2,400 people from 90 countries at the 2018 International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence in Stockholm, Sweden.

The list is a ‘who’s who’ of CEOs, engineers and scientists from the tech industry – including Google DeepMind, the XPRIZE Foundation and Elon Musk – signed the pledge organised by the Future of Life Institute.

