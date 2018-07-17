SAP appoints new chief to billion-dollar ANZ business

SAP has appointed a new chief to lead its $1 billion Australia and New Zealand division.

Damien Bueno – who has been with the business since 2007 – was named president and managing director of SAP A/NZ this morning, replacing Colin Brookes after a year in the role.

Brookes was appointed the local chief in July 2017 after being promoted from the position of chief operating officer. His new role was not given, but the company said he will be “pursuing another opportunity with SAP globally”.

Bueno was most recently vice president for strategic industries and markets, SAP A/NZ, and “pioneered a co-investment model with the Australian Government”. He was responsible for establishing the SAP Institute for Digital Government in Canberra which launched in 2016.

Bueno will report to Scott Russell, president, SAP APJ.

“Australia and New Zealand is a key market unit for the Asia Pacific Japan region, having become a $1 billion business and delivering 22 per cent year over year cloud business growth. As an experienced member of the A/NZ senior executive team, Damien Bueno is a proven leader who embodies what it means to be customer-centric and employee-focused,” Russell said.

Russell thanked Brookes for his contribution to the business and for delivering a “relentless industry focus across its entire business”.

“Our customers are asking more and more of us each day, as they deal with the opportunities and disruptions that their respective industries throw at them. As a valued partner to help our customers succeed in today’s digital economy, it has never been a better time to be at SAP,” Bueno said.





