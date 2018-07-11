Ursula Phillips joins The Real Pet Food Company

Former PepsiCo Australia and New Zealand technology boss, Ursula Phillips, will join The Real Pet Food Company in August as its Sydney-based chief information officer.

Phillips, who departed PepsiCo last month, has taken the reins from Pitcher Partners’ Krist Davood who was employed as the company’s interim CIO.

Phillips joined PepsiCo since 2012 and became CIO in 2014. She previously worked at IBM as a consultant, at digital advisory Oakton, and food and beverage firm Lion.

Phillips was part of the 2017 CIO50 list off the back of a transformation which has seen the company’s Chatswood headquarters undergo a complete overhaul. Its traditional siloed office was replaced with a more agile working environment.

Office walls were replaced with open workspaces where staff can collaborate at hot desks, in meeting rooms, chat spaces, and purpose-built video conferencing rooms.

Over the past 12 months, Phillips and her team led 40 initiatives across analytics, automation, ERP, EUC, IoT, mobile, networks, security, and web.

The Real Pet Food Company is one of Australia’s largest private pet food manufacturers.

CIO Australia has reached 0ut to the company for comment.

