Huawei claims $136M WA railway deal

Contract a boost for the networking company, which has come under fire from federal government ministers

Chinese technology giant, Huawei, has bagged a $136 million contract to build and maintain digital radio systems that deliver voice and data services across Perth’s rail network.

The project – which is being delivered on behalf of the Public Transport Authority (PTA), as part of its joint venture with UGL – commences this month and is due for completion in 2021.

Dubbed the ‘Radio Systems Replacement’ project, it will deliver a digital radio solution across the PTA’s 180km electrified rail network and new Forrestfield Airport Link twin tunnels.

The Huawei UGL joint venture will design, install and commission the service and maintain the system initially for five years and with the option for a further five years.

Huewai’s local boss, John Lord, said in a statement that the company is modernising the Australian transportation sector through digital technologies developed for the global market.

“We have been providing similar communications technology services to Sydney Trains and Ambulance NSW safely and securely for nearly a decade,” he said.

Huawei said that as part of the contract, local WA steel and labour will be applied for fabricating, assembling and testing outdoor cabinets and towers. More than 50 staff, including local subcontractors, will be employed during the 40-month design and build period.

The new systems will operate over a 3GPP long term evolution (LTE) network using the PTA’s existing 1800MHz spectrum.

The contract follows calls by federal politicians to ban Huawei from participating in the roll out of 5G technologies across Australia amid fears the company is effectively controlled by the Chinese government.

Huawei’s Australian boss, John Lord, said last month that he hoped that the supposition that Huawei be banned from Australia’s 5G network is wrong.

Earlier in June, the ABC revealed that Huawei is the biggest corporate sponsor of overseas travel for Australian politicians.

