Interactive hires Nick Scholefield as its first CIO

Data61 board member Belinda Cooney also joins as CFO

IT services outfit Interactive has appointed former Perpetual GM of technology Nick Scholefield as its first chief information officer.

Scholefield has spent the last four-and-a-half years as general manager, technology at Perpetual Limited. Prior to that, he was delivery manager, software professional services at HP. He also spent 12 years in senior technology roles at BT Financial Group.

Interactive has also appointed former Macquarie Capital exec Belinda Cooney as its chief financial officer. Cooney also serves as an advisory board member at the CSIRO’s Data61.

Nick Scholefield said in a statement: I am very happy to be joining a company like Interactive and I look forward to helping our clients adapt and take advantage of the rapid advances in technology, particularly that of multi-cloud.

 “I believe my customer and delivery experience will enable both Interactive and our clients to succeed in an increasingly fast-paced business environment.”

