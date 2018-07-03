Matt Toohey new ME tech chief

Moves across from senior role at Bankwest

Matt Toohey

Former Bankwest exec Matt Toohey is the new chief information officer at ME. Toohey replaces Craig Ralston, ME’s group executive of customer banking, who had been acting CIO since Mark Gay’s departure last November.

Toohey had been general manager, delivery and engineering at Bankwest since September 2016. In this role, he managed the bank’s software delivery operations and change.

The bank said on Tuesday that Toohey’s appointment comes as ME “accelerates its 'frictionless banking vision’, using technology to enhance digital channels and customer self-service.”

“Matt will be accountable for the development, management and monitoring of ME’s information technology function,” the bank said.

Toohey held the CIO role at Wesfarmers Chemicals, Energy & Fertilisers in 2016 and telecommunications company iiNet from 2011 to 2015.

In 2016, ME completed a five-year, $90 million overhaul and redesign of its technology architecture from the ground up. The transformational project involved the integration of seven new software systems, 700 personnel, 25 vendors and one million lines of code.

It’s part of a business strategy to triple the mobile and online bank’s customer base by 2020 from more than 365,000 to one million customers.

