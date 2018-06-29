The top 5 change management tools

With digital transformations on the rise, change management software is becoming increasingly recognized as a necessary tool to help companies transition smoothly.

Change is a constant in the workplace — especially in the era of digital transformation. Thankfully, several vendors offer change management tools to help smooth any transition. Deploying change management tools can help reduce confusion and uncertainty, and communicate the impact of changes throughout your organization.

Here are five change management tools that can assist your organization in planning, mapping, managing, tracking and reporting organizational changes that result from change management initiatives, major projects, personnel changes or other factors.

Freshservice

Freshservice is a cloud-based change management tool that allows organizations to streamline every step of planning from launch through approvals. It helps companies better manage daily tasks, minimize redundancy, and have greater control over approvals.

Freshservice’s key features include:

Problem management: isolates issues, enables linking to current or past incidents, and identifies the root cause of any problems

Incident management: handles support tickets and automates repetitive workflows

Release management: improves future planning by helping you document any builds and test plans

Reporting: flags any bottlenecks, monitors software performance, and improves delivery through canned and custom reporting capabilities

Additional features include workflow approvals, audit trails, change calendaring, change planning, compliance management, prioritization, and task management

Target industry and company size

Freshservice’s target customers include advertisers, e-commerce businesses, software companies, financial and educational institutions, medical service providers, human resource firms, and government organizations, ranging in size from two to more than 1,000 employees.

Integrations

Freshservice integrates with many apps, including G Suite, Office 365, Dropbox, Box, Skype, Zapier, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, SugarCRM, Slack, JIRA, Quickbooks, Freshbooks, Microsoft SCCM and more. See the full list of Freshservice integrations.

Pricing

Freshservice is available in monthly and yearly plans, ranging from $19 per user per month, based on annual billing, for small teams, up to $99 per user per month, billed either monthly or yearly, for enterprises.

Gensuite

The Gensuite change management solution is geared toward helping teams discover and manage risks and compliance requirements as operational, equipment and people-related changes occur.

Gensuite’s key features include:

Flexible and self-configurable: enables the identification, tracking and documenting of risks that might surface during operational, equipment, or personnel changes

Standardized process stages: engages stakeholders in process stages, from assessing change and recommending controls, to process validation

Documents “Replacement in Kind” to determine which formal management of change (MOC) evaluations are not required

Automatic communication of changes and status updates

Creation of MOC checklist content online

Compliance status data mining, reporting and trending to identify issues

Other features include, audit trail, change calendar, change planning, compliance management, prioritization, release management, task management and training management.

Target industry and company size

Gensuite serves the defense, distribution, electronics, energy and renewables, entertainment and communication sectors, and food and beverage companies, with 10 to more than 10,000 employees.

Integrations

Gesuite offers an integrated suite of software applications, including MOC Manager, Action Tracking System, LockOut TagOut (LOTO) and Equipment Tracker.

Pricing

Contact Gensuite for information on pricing.

Intelligent Service Management

Intelligent Service Management by Serviceaide helps organizations plan rollouts and execute changes using best practices aimed at both speed and accuracy.

Key Intelligent Service Management features include:

Improves the effectiveness of change by helping organizations with planning communication, scheduling, and identifying whether policy and compliance standards are enforced, reviewed, and approved prior to implementation

Rollout and change execution planning via Intelligent Service Management’s process automation; proven process flows can be used to implement changes, thereby reducing risks and ensuring consistency and compliance with policies and procedures

An Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL)-verified change management function to manage the change process seamlessly, while reducing risks and meeting service level agreement and contractual obligations

Other features include approval workflow and change planning.

Target industry and company size

Intelligent Service Management works for medical service providers, higher education institutions, public sector companies, healthcare organizations, and startups with 10 to 10,000 or more employees.

Integrations

This change management solution integrates with Zapier, Bomgar Remote Support, Salesforce and Skype.

Pricing

To find out about pricing, contact Serviceaide.

Remedy Change Management 9

The Remedy Change Management 9 platform by BMC Software helps IT service management companies address uncertainty and potential risks when dealing with organizational changes. The platform covers a wide spectrum, namely planning, tracking and delivering changes successfully.



Key Remedy Change Management 9 features include:

Collision detection to help organizations automatically identify changes that may conflict

Impact analysis for visibility into the services, assets and people affected by a change

Multi-level approvals for ensuring changes are approved by all appropriate individuals before they are enacted

Policy enforcement to ensure best practices and compliance are enforced to meet with industry-specific regulations

Remedy Change Management 9 also includes KPI dashboards and process-specific reports, which offer insights for fast and accurate decision-making, and other features, such as change planning and compliance management.

Target industry and company size

Remedy Change Management 9 is targeted for companies across most industries with 50 to more than 1,000 employees.

Integrations

Contact BMC to find out more about available integrations.

Pricing

To find out about pricing, contact BMC Software.

Whatfix

Whatfix change management guides stakeholders through the change processes and helps to increase adoption rates for software products without the risk of productivity gaps.

Key Whatfix features include:

Interactive guides to assist employees through on-the-go support

Embedded interactive guidance to make it easier for employees to understand and adopt software

Contextual support for employees based on their application needs and behavioral data, enabling a higher-degree of help response accuracy

Other features include approval workflow, compliance management and training management

Target industry and company size

Whatfix services a broad range of small-to-midsize business and large enterprises across many industries, including retail, technology, healthcare, charitable trusts, entertainment, financial and more.

Integrations

Integrations include Zendesk, Salesforce, PeopleSoft, any Sharable Content Object Reference Model (SCORM)-compliant Learning Management System and more. Visit Whatfix to see all third-party integrations.

Pricing

To find out about pricing, contact Whatfix.

