Barry Mather leaves Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service's (SCHHS) chief information officer, Barry Mather walked out the door for the last time today after spending three-and-a-half-years in the role.

Mather told CIO Australia that he is the new CIO at Western Sydney Local Health District and will start at the end of July. He replaces Sabrina Walsh, who left the role in May after almost four years.

Western Sydney Local Health District includes Auburn Hospital, Blacktown and Mt Druitt Hospitals, Westmead Hospitals and mental health and community services.

Mather said his first job at Western Sydney will be “getting to know the team and understanding the portfolio of works ahead.”

SCHHS includes Sunshine Coast University Hospital, Nambour General Hospital, Gympie Hospital, Caloundra Health Service, Maleny Soldiers Memorial Hospital, Glenbrook Residential Aged Care, and community health centres.

Mather said his key achievements at SCHHS included scoping, building and commissioning technology at the 738-bed Sunshine Coast University Hospital, and building the local ICT team into a “cohesive team of highly capable professionals.”

“I leave the team with a clear roadmap of deliverables for the next couple of years that will see the SCHHS evolve into a digitally mature organisation,” he said.

Prior to SCHHS, Mather spent more than five years at Ramsay Health Care as chief technology officer. He was with Ramsay in various roles between 2005 and early 2015.

