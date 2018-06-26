Paul Keen moves to Qantas

Appointed as new head of software engineering at the national airline

Former Airtasker CTO Paul Keen is the new head of software engineering at Qantas. Keen, who left the gig economy player last month, is reporting to Qantas chief technology officer, Rob James who joined the airline last May.

Keen had been with Airtasker for just over two years in the CTO role and was replaced by former Google Australia staffer Yaniv Bernstein.

While at Airtasker, Keen managed an engineering team through a period of 'hypergrowth' for the company, increasing the organisation's user base from 300,000 to two million in an 18-month period.

Keen was previously chief information officer at now defunct retailer, Dick Smith; general manager, software development at Salmat; and general manager, technology and development at RedBalloon.



CIO Australia has reached out to Qantas for comment.

