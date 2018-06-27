Pascal Boillat new CBA tech chief

CBA's new CIO Pascal Boillat

Commonwealth Bank has hired Deutsche Bank’s London-based group CIO, Pascal Boillat as its new technology chief, following an executive restructure announced today.

Boillat, who is the new group executive, enterprise services and chief information officer, is replacing David Whiteing who left the bank in April after five years in the roles of CIO and EGM, architecture and planning.

CBA said Boillat is an experienced technology and operations professional with more than 30 years’ experience in the financial services sector. He joined Deutsche Bank in February 2016 as CIO and head of operations, corporate and investment banking before being appointed to group CIO in March 2017. As group CIO, he oversaw the technology strategy and delivery of IT across 54 countries.

Prior to his role, he was head of operations and technology at US mortgage market organisation, Fannie Mae. He also worked at Citi where he delivered technology solutions for institutional, retail and prime brokerage operations.

Meanwhile, Sian Lewis, who is currently executive general manager of direct channels, responsible for call centres, online chat, social media and customer video conferencing services for the retail bank, has been appointed as group executive, human resources.

CBA’s chief risk officer David Cohen, who fronted the Banking royal commission in late May, will undertake the deputy CEO role from November.

Other appointments include Andrew Hinchliff has group executive, institutional banking and markets; and Angus Sullivan, as group executive, retail banking services.

CBA CEO, Matt Comyn on Monday said the new team members bring a strong mix of deep experience in banking, risk management, digital transformation and cultural change leadership.

“This team will be critical to continuing the changes and improvements we need to make to earn the trust of our customers and the community and build a better bank for the future,” he said.

