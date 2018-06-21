Andrew Walduck to leave Australia Post

Andrew Walduck

Australia Post has confirmed that Andrew Walduck will leave the organisation in August after more than six years in various technology and digital roles.

On June 6, The Australian reported that Walduck, who was executive GM or trusted e-commerce services and chief digital officer, was being replaced by German national, Ingo Bohlken. The former Deutsche Post exec is the new head of products and innovation following management changes made under new CEO, Christine Holgate.

Walduck had been acting EGM, product and innovation.

Walduck joined Australia Post in 2012 as executive general manager and chief information officer. Last August, he became CDO, which was the first appointment of its kind at the organisation.

At the time, Australia Post said Walduck would be responsible for growing new digital platform businesses while strengthening existing delivery and retail services that power ecommerce.



Walduck's career spans more than 25 years in business transformation, digitisation, technology and marketing, and includes transformation roles in global corporations such Accenture, where he was partner in the communications and high-tech practice, prior roles at IBM, as well as marketing leadership roles in small growing businesses.

CIO Australia has reached out to Walduck and Australia Post for comment.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.