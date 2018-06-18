Top tier NBN orders on the rise

Orders for speeds of 50Mbps download or higher have increased from 16 per cent to 44 per cent

NBN users are switching to faster internet plans with 70 per cent of new orders on the national broadband network now based on wholesale speed tiers of 50Mbps download or higher.

NBN Co said on Monday that since December last year, orders for these speeds have almost tripled, increasing from 16 per cent to 44 per cent. Average bandwidth network congestion also reduced from more than five hours to less than 30 minutes per service, per week compared to this time last year, NBN Co claimed.

The company said the increase in higher speed uptake has been driven by its new wholesale discount options, which supports internet providers in reducing bandwidth congestion and selling higher speed plans.

NBN Co’s chief customer officer, residential, Brad Whitcomb, said the company’s work with industry is showing early signs of paying off. He said NBN’s insights are indicating that new customers who connect to the network are generally more satisfied with their broadband services than before the company introduced the new discount options.

“It’s important for people connecting to the NBN access network to understand how to pick a speed tier and retail plan that suits their needs. We recommend people talk to their internet provider about the actual speeds they are likely to experience, particularly at peak times and choose a plan that supports the number of people, usage habits and devices in the home,” he said.

Despite NBN’s insistence that customers are happy with their broadband service, many have indicated recently that they would prefer to go back to their old ADSL connection.

More than one-third of 958 NBN users responding to a survey, published by Finder earlier this month, said they would revert back to their previous broadband service if they had the option. The main reason, according to the survey, was that their previous connection was more reliable and faster.

NBN Co said more than 250,000 new homes and businesses across metropolitan Australia will be able to connect to the network in the next three months. The NBN is more than half way built with almost four million premises connected. The roll-out is expected to be completed by 2020.

Are you getting the NBN service that you paid for? Contact byron_connolly@idg.com.au and tells us what you think.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.