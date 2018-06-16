CIO Leadership Live with James Rinaldi of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab | Ep 11

How the agency is opening up data silos and driving data transformation.

Credit: IDG

In this episode, host Maryfran Johnson talks with James Rinaldi, CIO at NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab, about opening up data silos and driving data transformation; having a seat at the table to lead change; and using technology to explore the universe.

For an audio podcast only, click play (or catch up on all earlier episodes) below. Or you can find us on iTunes, Google Play or Stitcher where you can download episodes and listen at your leisure.

Happy listening, and please, send feedback or suggestions for future topics to us. We'd love to hear from you.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.