Stephen Haddad new CTO at Austereo

Stephen Haddad

Southern Cross Austereo’s head of technology Stephen Haddad has been promoted to chief technology officer following a restructure which has seen the company’s regional and metropolitan business units merged.

Haddad joined the media organisation in 2016 and over the past two years, he has led substantial improvements in performance and governance of the group’s technology assets, SCA CEO, Grant Blackley said.

Haddad told CIO Australia that as CTO, he will provide overall functional leadership and direction to SCA's IT, audio, broadcast engineering, digital technology, PMO and procurement services. He also joins the executive leadership team.



He was previously director of technology and head of transformation at Bauer Media Australia. Prior to that, he was CIO at FujiFilm.



