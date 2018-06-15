ATO goes to market for fresh IT skills

The new panel will consist of three categories, one of which includes IT, digital and data management labour hire personnel

The Australian Taxation Office has called on suppliers to help it fill a new procurement panel aimed at filling out its ranks of contingent IT services professionals.

In a request for tender issued on 13 June, Australia’s tax collector, which is a big buyer of workforce labour hire services, said it intends to establish a new panel of service providers for contingent labour hire covering a broad range of current and future job requirements on an ‘as required’ basis.

The new panel will consist of three categories, one of which includes IT, digital and data management labour hire personnel.

According to tender documents, the IT category could include skill sets as diverse as data analysis, security, service management, systems administration and integration.

The other two categories in the proposed panel will be made up of customer service, corporate management and administration labour hire personnel, and tax, accounting, law and finance personnel.

“Contingent labour is an important part of the ongoing delivery of ATO priorities including improving systems and services for the ATO and its clients,” the tender documents stated.

The ATO currently operates two separate contingent labour hire panel arrangements -- the provision of labour hire services panel, which ends in November 2018, and the provision of IT contractor services panel, which ends on 30 June 2018, with a one year option extension.

The ATO wants to create a new panel arrangement that combines the function of the two existing panels to “holistically manage” its future contingent labour needs.

“The new combined panel will allow for streamlined processes and improved supplier relationships,” the tender documents said.

The provision of labour hire personnel services will be required across the ATO’s national presence. As such, vendors that are able to evidence their capabilities to supply nationally will be preferred, the tender documents said.

The ATO said it expects to hold an industry briefing on 20 June for suppliers, designed to clarify its objectives and priorities for its latest approach to market and to respond to questions arising out of this particular request for tender process.

The ATO said it request that suppliers which intend to respond to the request for tender notify the agency of their intention on or before 25 June 2018.

