Terry Powell new Domino’s CIO

Replaces outgoing tech boss, Wayne McMahon who is moving to Competitive Foods Group in July

Terry Powell

Pizza retailer Domino’s has appointed former Suncorp exec Terry Powell as its new group chief information officer, following the recent departure of long-standing tech boss, Wayne McMahon.

As CIO, Powell will work with the company’s chief digital and technology officer Michael Gillespie and global teams to roll out appropriate technologies across the group.

In his most recent role, Powell led the technology division of Suncorp where he delivered complex IT programs including simplifying core systems and insurance applications, moving systems to the cloud, and reducing critical incidents.

Prior to joining Suncorp, Powell held senior consulting and technology executive roles at Westpac, SMS Management and Technology, and TD Waterhouse.

Domino’s has been at the forefront of technology innovation in recent times, serving up voice assistants for customers, a pizza tracker app, and autonomous vehicles. It has also trialed drone deliveries in New Zealand.

But despite retailer’s technical prowess, a Fairfax investigation last year found widespread underpayment of wages across its network as franchisees fought to keep their businesses viable. The investigation suggested that the situation was exacerbated by the cost of the retailer’s technology such as GPS trackers, quick-cooking ovens, and digital menu boards.

McMahon, who drove the retailer’s technology innovations during his seven year tenure as CIO – which earned him the number two position in CIO Australia’s inaugural CIO50 – has moved to Competitive Foods Group as its chief digital and technology officer. He starts next month.

Domino’s Group CEO Don Meij, said McMahon had been instrumental in laying the foundations for some of the company’s biggest platforms over the past seven years.

“Under Wayne’s leadership, Domino’s has grown from strength to strength delivering some of the world’s best information technology solutions. We have been a true disrupter in this space and the focus on technology over these past seven years, under Wayne’s leadership, has been critical in achieving this.”

