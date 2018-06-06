DXC Technology nabs Dr John Lambert as medical director

IT services company, DXC Technology has appointed former eHealth NSW CIO Dr John Lambert as its first chief medical director in Australia and New Zealand.

Lambert was lured across from the NSW health system, where he has worked as medical doctor for more than 25 years. He was appointed as eHealth NSW’s inaugural chief clinical information officer in July 2014.

He is also a board member of the Health Informatics Society of Australia and a qualified anesthetist and intensivist.

DXC Technology Australia and New Zealand’s managing director, Seelan Nayagam, said Lambert’s appointment comes at a time when the healthcare sector is experiencing rapid and sustained transformation.

“Increasing demand, patient expectations, constrained budgets, legacy technology and the need to harness digital innovation are real challenges faced by the healthcare industry today,” said Nayagam.

“There is a clear need to move to a value-based model that drives healthcare organisations to redesign and optimise care delivery across the patient journey. There is no better time to welcome John’s expertise and experience to the DXC Technology team.”

Lambert said in a statement: “Throughout my career, I have been focused on enhancing healthcare delivery by harnessing the power of technology – from improving the patient experience, to building better and safer tools through human-centred design, and engaging clinicians to adopt the safe use of digital systems.

“I am really excited to be working with DXC Technology’s team, clients and partners to improve outcomes, optimise workflow and increase speed to benefit across the healthcare sector in Australia and New Zealand.”

