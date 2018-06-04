TravelEdge CIO makes move to medical practice software maker

The chief information officer of TravelEdge Senthu Jegadheesan has this month joined Clinic to Cloud, makers of cloud based medical practice management software, as chief technology officer.

Jegadheesan had been with TravelEdge Group, Australia’s largest privately owned travel management company, since 2013. He commenced his new role at Clinic to Cloud last week.

“I have had an interest in healthcare for a long time. We are an ageing population and health is becoming more expensive, therefore, healthcare is an industry that will benefit greatly from the digital transformation that is going on at the moment,” Jegadheesan told CIO Australia.

“[The move] allows me to put my skills towards a great cause that ultimately benefits many others,” he added.

During his tenure at TravelEdge Jegadheesan oversaw a major transformation at the company, which included the modernisation of the company’s IT infrastructure, and the rollout of Office 365 and SharePoint, improved security systems, and Amazon workspace desktops.

He lists his top achievements with the Sydney-based firm as: building a positive workplace culture; delivering a stable, scalable and collaborative technology platform and business improvement tools via the cloud as an early adopter; enabling TravelEdge to be recognised as a serious player in travel technology space by identifying a niche where we could compete through technology; and delivering an internal and customer reporting and analytics platform that is generating significant business benefits.

Jegadheesan was named as one of Australia’s top 50 CIOs last year.

Clinic to Cloud is currently in a rapid ‘scale-up’ mode, is fourth in the market and eyeing global expansion, Jegadheesan said.

“I have supported the Clinic to Cloud CEO as an advisor for a few years now and the company has flourished into one of the leaders in the space,” he explained.

“They are focused on not only delivering one of the first and best Cloud based, practice and medical records platform but also empowering doctors and patients with technology which will ultimately improve the patient experience during their healthcare journey and with the possibility to improve outcomes,” Jegadheesan added.

