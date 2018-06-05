Kathleen Mackay quits Boral

Takes up new executive director role at the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation

Boral’s head of digital delivery Kathleen Mackay has quit after just over a year in the role at the building and construction giant.

Mackay, who joined Boral in June 2014 as general manager, project delivery, is the new executive director, transformation, at the NSW Department of Finance, Services and Innovation.

“It’s my last day at Boral Ltd. A huge thank you to the Boral Australia leaders, the digital teams, and all the front line operations and support staff whom I have had the privilege to work with,” Mackay said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

“We have delivered an extraordinary amount of business and technology change (with lots more still to come of course) and I am really proud to have been part of it,” Mackay said.

Former Boral digital head Kathleen Mackay

Mackay moved into the digital delivery role last March following a reshuffle of the company’s IT group led by CIO, William Payne. Since then, she has led the digital experience for Boral Australia “including the digital roadmaps, platform delivery/change and ongoing digital platform support services,” Mackay said in her LinkedIn profile.



Her focus areas included customer experience, supply chain, asset management, people experience, collaboration tools, mobile, and financial integrity, she said.

Boral's William Payne said in a statement provided to CIO Australia: "Kathleen has been a valuable member of the Boral Digital Solutions Team for the past four and a half years and we wish her the very best in her new role."

CIO Australia has reached out to Kathleen Mackay for comment.

Kathleen Mackay is a member of the CIO Executive Council.

