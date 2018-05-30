Announcing the 2018 State of the CIO survey

Tell us what's important to you.

The 2018 State of the CIO survey is the leading annual survey across Australia and New Zealand that examines the plans of technology and digital chiefs.

This is your opportunity to get involved and tell about your top priorities for the next financial year. Importantly, the survey allows you to benchmark yourself against your peers in the marketplace.

The State of the CIO is a barometer of how your IT group is perceived by your organisation. It highlights the status of your relationships with other c-level executives, your ability to innovate, leadership challenges, and your career progression in your role.

The annual survey is being held in conjunction with the CIO Executive Council.

So tell us what you will be spending most of your time on this coming financial year, and how you will achieve your business and technology objectives.

The results will be published on www.cio.com.au in August. As a participant, you will receive a more detailed version in PDF format, along with survey results from our sister publication in the United States.

Tell us what’s important to you. Click on this link to complete the survey.

Send news tips and comments to byron_connolly@idg.com.au.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.