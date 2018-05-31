Olaf Pietschner new Capgemini ANZ chief

Former Origin Energy CIO, Olaf Pietschner was on Tuesday named as head of Capgemini in Australia and New Zealand.

Pietschner joined the company last year as its chief operating officer for the region and is succeeding Nicolas Aidoud in the top role.

Commenting on the appointment, Luc-Francois Salvador, executive chairman of Capgemini in Asia Pacific and Middle East, said Pietschner had been a key member of the executive team.

“Olaf’s extensive experience in business, technology consulting and digital transformation will strengthen our innovation agenda to address the business ambitions of our clients, aligning our service portfolio with customer demand for both innovation and competitiveness,” he said.

“Asia Pacific is Capgemini’s fastest growing region and a top priority for the group as we continue to capitalise on the opportunities in this market. I would like to thank Nicolas for his leadership and his contribution to the Australian business.”

Prior to joining Capgemini, Pietschner spent 8 years as chief information officer at Origin Energy. He was also group director, technology at News Corp between 2004 and 2009 and a principal at Capgemini between 2002 and 2004.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.