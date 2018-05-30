Optus to cut 400 more jobs

Optus confirmed on Tuesday that it is cutting 400 jobs.



A spokesperson for the number two telco said Optus is making “a step change to the way we work, do business and fund future investments so we can continue to thrive in an increasingly competitive and disruptive market."

“As we make these important strategic decisions, we will ensure we have the right skills and capabilities in place to build our digital organisation, remove duplication and establish a more sustainable cost base,” the spokesperson said.

"We are making a number of changes across the organisation. Certain roles will be impact either directly or indirectly because of these changes, including approximately 400 roles which will be made redundant. Our policy is always to speak with employees who may be impacted by these changes first, including discussing redeployment opportunities.

"We are creating the next-generation Optus, a world-class mobile-led, digital service provider which leverages technology to deliver more game-changing experiences and premium content to customers,” the spokesperson said.

According to a report in The Australian, most of the cuts will occur across managerial and administration roles and the latest round of redundancies as part of a strategy to streamline the telco’s back office operations.

Optus had 8515 staff at the end of March 31, compared to 8591 at the end of December 2017 and 8738 at the end of March last year.

