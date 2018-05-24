Federal government launches AI and IoT projects

The federal government has hatched two new research projects - investigating artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) technologies - in a bid to advance Australia’s knowledge and expertise in these emerging areas.



Under the plan, the Australian Council of Learned Academies will receive $209,346 to examine the opportunities, risks and benefits of AI applications and uptake and consider its impact. Key findings will cover economic, social, environmental, ethical and cultural impacts that will help guide AI development in Australia over the next decade.

Additionally, the council will also receive $208,595 to examine IoT, and consider ways to foster technological leadership while ensuring responsible deployment. Key findings will explore the economics of IoT, social and cultural perspectives of deployment, educational needs, governance requirements and technological standards.

“AI and IoT devices have and continue to advance all parts of our lives – from creating more productive farms, through to diagnosing rare cancers earlier, and on to creating more tailored services for business and their customers,” according to Minister for Jobs and Innovation, Michaelia Cash.



Cash said the new projects will help guide government decision-making across a breadth of policy areas that impact all Australians and create jobs.

“This research will inform the government’s planned artificial intelligence roadmap and ethics framework commissioned as part of the budget and ensure Australia optimises the opportunities these technologies can provide.”



Meanwhile, Minister for Education and Training, Simon Birmingham, said the new projects would put Australia at the forefront of research into these two scientific and technological developments.



“We want to make sure Australia continues to be a world-leading research nation,” Birmingham said.



“That’s why it’s important Australian researchers are supported in exploring emerging areas of science and technology and are able to evaluate their potential future economic, social and cultural impacts.



“With advances in the use of robots and machines and the internet allowing greater interaction between humans and devices, it’s vital we learn more about their possible practical applications and uses in Australia.”



