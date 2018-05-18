Cyber research centre crowns Rachael Falk as CEO

The Australian Cyber Security Research Centre (CSRC) has named information security consultant and former Telstra general manager of cyber influence, Rachael Falk, as its new CEO.



Falk replaces Darrell Williamson, who acted as interim CEO during the establishment phase of the CSRC. He played a key role in bringing together the research centre’s 25 industry, academic and government partners.

The centre is part of the government’s Cooperative Research Centre (CRC) program, which is intended to foster collaboration between researchers and industry.

Falk comes to CSRC with a strong commercial and cyber security background having practiced as a lawyer for 15 years both in law firms but also in-house at Telstra. She became Telstra’s General Manager of Cyber Influence. More recently, she has been a cyber security consultant.

“Strong cyber security is a critical issue for our economy and for Australia’s prosperity. We are delighted to have Rachael as our chief executive. Not only does she bring a wealth of industry knowledge, she will ensure that CSRC collaborates with academia, industry and government to deliver industry-driven cyber security outcomes. We want our research and work to have an impact benefitting Australia both now and well into the future,” according to CSRC chair David Irvine.

CSRC is a not-for-profit company dedicated to promoting industry investment into cyber security research and development. It aims to deliver an Australia-wide approach to respond to cyber threats and cybercrime.

Initially, the CSRC will bring together seven universities and research institutions, nine industry partners and nine government agencies.

Industry participants include: Cisco, Singtel Optus, Jemena, ActewAGL Distribution, TATA Consultancy Services, Datacom Technical Security Services, PEN10 Services, Quintessencelabs, and AARNet.



