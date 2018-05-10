Budget 2018: GovPass gets hefty boost

The government plans to “accelerate the implementation of the GovPass program” as it injects $92.4 million into the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA).



DTA’s Govpass project aims to make the process of proving who you are to government services online simple, safe and secure.

According to the government, the program is a key component in the further digital transformation of government and supports its commitment to better and more accessible digital services.

“The DTA will work with relevant agencies to leverage existing capabilities, and those in development, to test the delivery of GovPass across a range of services,” according to budget documents.

“This will include a pilot for users to create a digital identity and complete a Tax File Number application online from end to end. The Australian Taxation Office will absorb $25.9 million and the Department of Human Services will absorb $5.6 million.”

According to a joint statement by Human Services Minister and Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Digital Transformation, Michael Keenan, and Minister for Social Services, Dan Tehan, the latest cash injection helps GovPass unlock access to a host of online services, while reducing the burden on individuals to have to prove who they are each time they want to make a transaction.

The funding will build the underlying infrastructure for GovPass and roll out pilot services to over 500,000 users, while delivering a range of benefits such as being able to create a Tax File Number online from as early as October 2018, the statement said.

The government is also investing $20.5 million over the forward estimates to reform the Australian data system.



“A new data sharing and release framework will be introduced to strengthen the Government’s use, sharing and management of data.

“A National Data Commissioner will be appointed to oversee and monitor the framework. New legislation will streamline how government agencies use and reuse public data, subject to appropriate data safeguards. This measure is in addition to the measure and investment the Government is making in the Consumer Data Right,” the statement said.

