Amazon set to hatch new fulfilment centre in South West Sydney

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon is set to open a new fulfillment centre later this year in Moorebank, South West Sydney that will create faster shipping to millions more customers, and increase item selection.



Amazon opened its first fulfilment centre in Australia, located in Dandenong South, in December 2017. Amazon Web Services launched in the Australian region in 2012 and Amazon launched a Kindle Store on Amazon.com.au in 2013.

Amazon, which currently has over 1,200 employees, is growing its Australian fulfilment centre network as it expands to meet customer demand, and increase its product selection and support more third party marketplace sellers with fulfilment by Amazon.

The new 43,000 square metre facility is located in the Goodman Centenary Distribution Centre in Moorebank.

“We are thrilled to be establishing our next fulfilment centre in Sydney and working with incredible people in the local community around Moorebank. Sydney represents another important development for our growth strategy in Australia, following a steady and progressive increase in customer demand,” said Amazon Australia operations director, Robert Bruce.

Amazon will begin recruiting immediately for a range of roles including operations, support and technical specialists.



“This new facility builds on the capabilities of our first centre in Dandenong South, allowing us to continue to fulfil our commitment to fast and reliable deliveries for Australian customers.

“This investment will benefit both customers and the local economy by generating new jobs and providing small and medium sized Australian businesses who sell on amazon.com.au and use our fulfilment by Amazon program, with an opportunity to more easily access millions of customers across the country.”

Liverpool Mayor, Wendy Waller, said the new Amazon fulfilment centre in Moorebank is a great win for the local community.



“The Amazon facility will be a boon for South West Sydney and we look forward to having good jobs for people close to where they live and having a partner involved in the local community. We expect the Sydney fulfilment centre will become a key logistics hub thanks to its strategic position in south west Sydney.”

The new Sydney fulfilment centre, along with the existing building in Melbourne, will allow Amazon to handle current and future customer demand and speed up delivery to customers across the country, and is planned to start operations in the second half of 2018.

Amazon launched in Australia late last year offering customers tens of millions of items from 23 different categories, including consumer electronics, books, sporting goods, fashion and Amazon devices.

Since then Amazon has continued to bring new products and services with the release of Alexa

and Amazon Echo, Amazon Music Unlimited as well as Fulfilment by Amazon – where Australian sellers can utilise Amazon logistics to pick, pack and ship their goods directly from Amazon’s fulfilment centre.

Amazon has also announced Amazon Prime will be coming to Australian customers in mid-2018.



