2018 CIO 100 winners: recognizing IT excellence

Every year, we look forward to honoring the CIO 100 winners. It's our Academy Awards, Super Bowl and World Series rolled into one. Now in its 31st year, the CIO 100 celebrates 100 organizations and their IT teams for driving digital business growth through tech innovation.
In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2018 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our searchable database.
As is our annual tradition, the festivities will culminate at our awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, August 13-15, 2018 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The theme for this year’s executive conference is “The Innovation Conversation.” Experts and honorees will explore digital transformation and innovative ideas that challenge prevailing business models, shake up the competition and deliver ROI to the enterprise. Over the course of three days, more than 300 CIOs and senior business executives will engage in thought leader sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops and much more.
Also to be honored at the Symposium are 15 new CIO Hall of Fame inductees, selected for their profound contributions to the tech world, impacting the business landscape through innovation and influence.
Without further ado, here are your 2018 CIO 100 winners:
- Accenture (Enterprise Analytics Platform + Enterprise Insight Studio)
- ACI Specialty Benefits
- Adobe IT & Cloud Operation
- Akin Gump LLP
- Allstate
- Applied Materials, Inc.
- Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS)
- Arrow Electronics
- Asurion
- Bank Yahav
- Beachbody
- Bechtel
- Biogen
- CA Technologies
- Caesars Entertainment
- Cancer Treatment Centers of America
- Capital One
- Cargill
- Carhartt, Inc.
- Celgene Corporation
- City of Virginia Beach
- Covanta Holdings Corporation
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group)
- Deloitte LLP
- Dine Equity
- Discover Financial Services
- Dutchess County Government
- Easterseals Blake Foundation
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Worldwide Campus
- EURPAC Service, Incorporated
- Fannie Mae
- Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI)
- FBMC Benefits Management, Inc.
- Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center
- Fleet Advantage
- General Motors
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- HSBC
- Humana Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- IBM Research Integrated Solutions (RIS)
- Idaho National Laboratory
- International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children
- International Organization of Migration (IOM)
- Jet Propulsion Laboratory
- Kansas City Southern
- Khalifa Empowerment Program for Students - Aqdar
- KLX Energy
- Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO
- LanguageLine Solutions
- Larsen & Toubro Infotech
- Lear Corporation
- Lenovo
- McDermott International Inc.
- Merck Manufacturing IT
- Micron Technology, Inc.
- MITRE Corporation
- Monsanto Co
- Nicklaus Children's Health System
- Office of Information Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs
- Oral Roberts University
- Owens Corning
- Penn Medicine
- Pennsylvania Treasury Department
- Ports America
- PPG
- Raytheon Company
- Rice University
- Ricoh USA, Inc
- Sabesp - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo
- Samsung Electronics Germany Branch
- Sanofi
- Sealed Air (CogniPRO® Initiative/ Digital & Innovation Team)
- Securian Financial Group
- Shell
- Sheltered Harbor
- Siemens AG - Global Services - Information Technology
- Southland Industries
- Sprint
- SRF Limited
- Stanford Health Care
- SUEZ North America
- Synchrony Financial
- TGI Fridays
- The New School
- The Suddath Companies
- TIAA
- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)
- UCHealth
- Unisys
- United Airlines
- United Nations Federal Credit Union
- United Parcel Service
- United States Cold Storage Inc
- Verizon
- Visteon
- West Coast University
- Wheels, Inc.
- Workday, Inc.
