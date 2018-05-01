2018 CIO 100 winners: recognizing IT excellence

Every year, we look forward to honoring the CIO 100 winners. It's our Academy Awards, Super Bowl and World Series rolled into one. Now in its 31st year, the CIO 100 celebrates 100 organizations and their IT teams for driving digital business growth through tech innovation.

In the coming months we'll be featuring the winners and their projects in greater detail on CIO.com and in our Summer 2018 digital magazine. You'll read about them in case studies and feature articles and will be able to find profiles of all the winning projects in our searchable database.

As is our annual tradition, the festivities will culminate at our awards dinner and ceremony at the CIO 100 Symposium, August 13-15, 2018 at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. The theme for this year’s executive conference is “The Innovation Conversation.” Experts and honorees will explore digital transformation and innovative ideas that challenge prevailing business models, shake up the competition and deliver ROI to the enterprise. Over the course of three days, more than 300 CIOs and senior business executives will engage in thought leader sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops and much more.

Also to be honored at the Symposium are 15 new CIO Hall of Fame inductees, selected for their profound contributions to the tech world, impacting the business landscape through innovation and influence.

Without further ado, here are your 2018 CIO 100 winners:

Accenture (Enterprise Analytics Platform + Enterprise Insight Studio)

ACI Specialty Benefits

Adobe IT & Cloud Operation

Akin Gump LLP

Allstate

Applied Materials, Inc.

Arizona Department of Child Safety (AZDCS)

Arrow Electronics

Asurion

Bank Yahav

Beachbody

Bechtel

Biogen

CA Technologies

Caesars Entertainment

Cancer Treatment Centers of America

Capital One

Cargill

Carhartt, Inc.

Celgene Corporation

City of Virginia Beach

Covanta Holdings Corporation

Cushman & Wakefield

Dangote Industries Limited (Dangote Group)

Deloitte LLP

Dine Equity

Discover Financial Services

Dutchess County Government

Easterseals Blake Foundation

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Worldwide Campus

EURPAC Service, Incorporated

Fannie Mae

Farmers Group, Inc. (FGI)

FBMC Benefits Management, Inc.

Financial Services Information Sharing and Analysis Center

Fleet Advantage

General Motors

Houston Methodist Hospital

HSBC

Humana Inc.

IBM Corporation

IBM Research Integrated Solutions (RIS)

Idaho National Laboratory

International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children

International Organization of Migration (IOM)

Jet Propulsion Laboratory

Kansas City Southern

Khalifa Empowerment Program for Students - Aqdar

KLX Energy

Korea Electric Power Corporation, KEPCO

LanguageLine Solutions

Larsen & Toubro Infotech

Lear Corporation

Lenovo

McDermott International Inc.

Merck Manufacturing IT

Micron Technology, Inc.

MITRE Corporation

Monsanto Co

Nicklaus Children's Health System

Office of Information Technology, Department of Veterans Affairs

Oral Roberts University

Owens Corning

Penn Medicine

Pennsylvania Treasury Department

Ports America

PPG

Raytheon Company

Rice University

Ricoh USA, Inc

Sabesp - Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo

Samsung Electronics Germany Branch

Sanofi

Sealed Air (CogniPRO® Initiative/ Digital & Innovation Team)

Securian Financial Group

Shell

Sheltered Harbor

Siemens AG - Global Services - Information Technology

Southland Industries

Sprint

SRF Limited

Stanford Health Care

SUEZ North America

Synchrony Financial

TGI Fridays

The New School

The Suddath Companies

TIAA

Toyota Motor North America (TMNA)

UCHealth

Unisys

United Airlines

United Nations Federal Credit Union

United Parcel Service

United States Cold Storage Inc

Verizon

Visteon

West Coast University

Wheels, Inc.

Workday, Inc.

