Ex Holden IT chief takes Victoria Govt role

Holden's former CIO and head of information technology Peter Lane has taken the chief information officer role at the Victorian Government Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources.

Lane, who departed the car brand in December, commenced his new role last week.

Lane had been with the car manufacturer since 2007 when he started working for Holden’s parent company General Motors in the UK, before making the move to Australia in 2011.

Last year, Holden ended its local manufacturing business (as did Toyota) and as the company reduced in size, so did its IT function.

Lane replaces the department’s former CIO Alex Jones who joined electricity infrastructure and distributors Citipower, Powercor and United Energy in January. The move marks a return to utilities for Jones; prior to joining the Victorian Government he was CIO at energy retailer Synergy.

The Department of Economic Development, Jobs, Transport and Resources (DEDJTR) was established in 2015, its work supporting eight ministers and spanning 12 portfolios.

Operating across metropolitan, regional and international offices its focus is to drive economic development and job creation in Victoria.

It has more than 3500 staff throughout the state and oversees more than 40 statutory agency organisations, including public corporations, infrastructure development entities, asset management agencies, regulatory authorities and specialist boards.

