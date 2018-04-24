RBA names new CIO

The Reserve Bank of Australia has appointed a replacement for departing chief information officer Sarv Girn.

Gayan Benedict, who has been RBA’s deputy head, technology services since 2013, will commence the role next month.

Before joining RBA, Benedict was Westpac Group's head of technology strategy and enterprise architecture. He has previously held strategic executive IT positions at Travelex Commercial Payments and Oracle Corporation. Benedict – who chairs Standard Australia’s working group on blockchain governance – studied commerce and law at the University of Queensland.

“The role of CIO within the Reserve Bank will provide strategic leadership in developing the core IT functions that support the Reserve Bank's policy, operational and corporate objectives,” the RBA said in a statement this morning.

“It will also direct the continued development of a large and professional staff and provide advice on meeting the Bank's technology needs,” it added.

Girn is leaving the bank to take a newly created chief innovation and transformation officer role at MLC Life Insurance.

His main responsibility will be to drive the MLC’s $400 million transformation program, focused on delivering the “most advanced digital and process infrastructure in the industry” the company said.

