Beyond Bank CIO resigns

One of Australia’s biggest customer-owned banks – Beyond Bank – is seeking a new chief information officer.

Current CIO Robert Aitken is departing after more than nine years with the bank, initially as IT Manager of Community CPS Australia, which later rebranded as Beyond Bank. He has served as CIO since 2011.

Aitken is leaving to "try something new" and joins Adelaide-based health insurance sector technology provider HAMBS.

"HAMBS provides me with exposure to a new industry and as part of a different type of company, both of which I am looking forward to learning about and making an impact and positive contribution," Aitken told CIO Australia.



Aitken said he had "thoroughly enjoyed" his tenure at Beyond Bank.

"I have been fortunate enough to be part of an organisation that has gone from a South Australian credit union to one of the largest mutual banks in Australia, and with a reputation for modern technology and systems supporting exceptional customer experience," he said.

"The other aspect that has been satisfying is to see Beyond Bank win numerous awards, innovate and lead the industry with customer facing technology solutions. We have been able to achieve this by combining smart technology investments with skilled IT staff and strategic partnerships and aligning technology, strategy and changing customer expectations," Aitken added.

Beyond Bank, which boasts 230,000 customers and assets under management of $5.8 billion, is now seeking highly accomplished IT leaders with “proven experience leading comparable technology, applications, infrastructure and data architecture solutions”.

Over the past year, Beyond Bank has rolled out Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay and a number of updates to its mobile app including overseas travel notifications and fraud protection.



Its mobile banking team has expanded, as has the company’s investment in IT and technology.

“With strong core values underpinned by a customer first strategy, Beyond Bank Australia is driving significant digital and business transformation strategies. Its early adoption of innovative and cloud based technologies enables 600 staff nationally to deliver an exceptional, solutions based customer experience,” the bank said in the job posting.

The successful candidate can choose to work from any of Beyond Bank’s major offices in Adelaide, Perth, Canberra, Sydney or Maitland, although the majority of the IT team is based in Adelaide.

Aitkin’s last day at the bank is at the end of next week.

