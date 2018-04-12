Mark Gay joins CrownBet as CDO

Replaces Steve Maidment who has left the company for another role overseas

Former ME chief information officer Mark Gay has been appointed as CrownBet’s new chief digital officer and will start work on April 18. His appointment comes just one month after the online betting site paid $300 million for the Australian arm of wagering giant, William Hill.

Gay, who took time out from the tech industry late last year to develop his farm just outside Melbourne, is replacing Steve Maidment who became CDO earlier this year but has since left the company for another role overseas. Maidment had been chief information officer at CrownBet since August 2016.

As CDO, Gay will be reporting to CrownBet’s chief operating officer, Nick Tyshing.

Gay told CIO Australia on Thursday that he wanted to get experience in another role outside of the banking industry. While at ME, he steered the online bank through a $90 million technology infrastructure overhaul.

“Getting some experience outside the banking industry was important to me as well as working for a digital business [CrownBet]. I am super excited about this role,” he said.

At CrownBet, Gay said his job will be to lead the development of digital products across the organisation and play a role in the integration of William Hill.

Gay said he has enjoyed the time off out of the tech industry.

“For the first time since I was 12 I haven’t had a job and it’s been fantastic. You need to take time out and for me going from one role to another, I needed to take a proper break to reset and then go back in with a bit of fire in the belly,” Gay said.

