auDA mutiny movement reaches critical mass

But organisation says domain reform process 'should not be derailed'

A petition to oust the CEO and three directors of .au domain administrator auDA says it has the numbers needed to trigger a special general meeting for a vote on the issue.

On the weekend, auDA members Josh Rowe, Paul Szyndler and Jim Stewart called for a vote of no confidence in auDA CEO Cameron Boardman, and the removal of directors: Chris Leptos, Sandra Hook and Suzanne Ewart.

The rebel group has a number of grievances with the way the independent member organisation is run; covering governance, transparency and the handling of a major proposed shake-up which would allow direct registration of .au domains (without the need of .com before it).

The trio says they have more than double the required signatures – five per cent of auDA’s 319 members – for a general meeting to be held, at which members can resolve to mount the mutiny.

This morning – before the petition count was revealed to CIO Australia – the auDA said the ongoing consultation by an independent panel into the .au domain reforms should be allowed to run its course.

“We are committed to treading extremely carefully with any potential reforms and that is why an independent panel has been consulting with stakeholders representing a full spectrum of views. The panel will report to the auDA board later in the year,” an auDA spokesperson said.

“This independent and open process should run its course. Under no circumstances should it be derailed by a group of advocates pushing only one side of the issue,” the spokesperson added.

The trio today received a letter from auDA’s legal representatives Ashurst to say the body is considering the request for a general meeting.

“In the meantime, you are hereby on notice that any false, misleading, defamatory or otherwise unlawful statement which you make regarding auDA, or any of its directors or officers, is likely to result in damage to the organisation and/or relevant individuals and may result in litigation against you personally,” Ashurst lawyers wrote in their letter.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.