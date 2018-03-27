CBA CIO David Whiteing out in exec restructure

Departs after almost five years at the bank

CBA CIO David Whiteing

The Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s chief information officer, David Whiteing, will leave the bank next month following an executive team restructure announced this morning.

Whiteing, who also serves as group executive, enterprise services, joined the bank in September 2013 as EGM, architecture and planning. He was promoted to CIO in June 2014, when he replaced Michael Harte who joined Barclays Bank in London as its chief operations and technology officer.

CBA’s CEO Ian Narev said in a statement: “David has been a leader within the CBA for changing the way in which business teams and IT teams work together to deliver better experiences for customers. Over the past two years in particular, innovation has been combined with a significant reduction in downtime, despite increasing volumes.

“We thank David for his role in enhancing CBA’s technology advantage. We have also benefited from his contributions to our executive committee’s efforts to build a more innovative culture at CBA.”

Whiteing said over the past four years, the bank has made significant progress using its technology and operations capability to better meet customer needs.

“I am particularly proud of the work we have done in speeding up decision making and delivery. This has all been achieved while maintaining focus on our innovation agenda. We have a great team who will play a crucial role in the next stages of the strategy.”

CBA’s executive general manager, group operations Paul Newham will take responsibility for the enterprise services division while a global search is undertaken for a new CIO.

Melanie Laing, group executive human resources; Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, group executive institutional banking and markets are also leaving the bank in the coming months.

The changes have been announced ahead of incoming CBA chief executive officer, Matt Comyn assuming his new role on April 9.

Comyn said he has commenced the search processes for these positions and the global search for his current position of group executive retail banking services is progressing well.

“As incoming CEO, I am focused on building an executive leadership team that will work to exceed the expectations of our customers, the community and regulators; rebuild the trust and pride our bank; and enhance the financial well-being of every customer we serve,” Comyn said.

