Huawei Australia appoints new CTO

Huawei Australia has appointed 5G expert Dr David Soldani as its new chief technology officer.

The company last local CTO/CSO was Peter Rossi who died suddenly in May 2016. Malcolm Shore filled the CSO role when he was appointed last year.

A Huawei spokesperson told CIO Australia that various staff had acted in the two positions previously.

Huawei said Dr Soldani has been active in the ICT industry for more than 20 years, working on research, innovation, and customer service projects for 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G ICT systems and services.

Huawei CEO George Huang said Soldani was a welcome addition to the Australian team as the sector prepares for the future roll out of 5G technology.

“David is an authority on the development of wireless technologies and will be invaluable for Australian carriers, businesses and governments seeking to understand the impact of this future technology,” Huang said.

Dr Soldani is rejoining Huawei from Nokia where he was head of 5G technology. He spent eight years at Huawei’s European Research Centre in Germany, serving as head of the IP Transformation Research Centre, head of network solution R&D, head of the Central Research Institute, and VP strategic research and innovation.

He has presented numerous international papers, contributed to the publication of many books, and hold several international patents, Huawei said.

