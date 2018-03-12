David Gee new APAC cyber head at HSBC

Former Metlife Asia CIO, David Gee, has joined HSBC as its APAC regional head of cybersecurity.

Gee recently left his position as senior VP and CIO at Metlife Asia after a one-and-a-half year stint with the company in Tokyo, Japan.

Gee is based in Hong Kong and is reporting to group CISO Dr Alison Vincent and global commercial banking CIO, Wendy Wang. He is responsible for providing cyber and information security leadership across APAC and implementing the group’s strategy, and replaces interim cyber head, Vijay Raghav.

While at Metlife, Gee headed a tech transformation project that has seen the global insurance provider migrate from several older systems, many of which were inherited from its 2010 acquisition of life insurance business, Alico from AIG.

In recent years, Gee has also been an advisor at early stage tech investment firm Sapien Ventures, executive advisor and mentor at knowledge technology start up KnowledgeFlux; and blockchain payments provider, BitPOS. He was also a mentor at Tyro Fintech Hub, and a strategic advisory board member at seed fund and accelerator program, Venturetech Accelerator.

Between September 2011 and June 2014, Gee completed a tech transformation program at CUA (Credit Union of Australia), which included the delivery of a new core banking system.

Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.