Big data analytics: The cloud-fueled shift now under way

Public clouds are the future of enterprise big data analytics, and their use is creating the unified platform needed to fully gain its value

Today’s big data analytics market is quite different from the industry of even a few years ago. The coming decade will see change, innovation, and disruption ripple through at every segment of this global industry.

In the recently published annual update to its market study, Wikibon, the analyst group of SiliconAngle Media, found that the worldwide big data analytics market grew at 24.5 percent in 2017 from the year before. (I work for Wikibon.) This was faster than forecast in the previous year’s report, owing largely to stronger-than-expected public cloud deployment and utilization as well as accelerating convergence of platforms, tools, and other solutions. Also, enterprises are moving more rapidly out of the experimentation and proof-of-concept phases with big data analytics and are achieving higher levels of business value from their deployments.

Going forward, Wikibon forecasts that the overall big data analytics market will grow at an 11 percent annual growth rate by 2027, reaching reach $103 billion globally. Much of the market growth in later years will be sustained by adoption of big data analytics in internet of things (IoT), mobility, and other edge-computing use cases.

The key trends in big data analytics’ evolution over the next decade

What will drive big data analytics industry evolution over the coming decade are the following key trends, as substantiated in Wikibon’s research:

Public cloud providers are expanding their sway. The big data industry is converging around three principal public cloud providers—Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform—and most software vendors are building solutions that operate in all of them. These and other big data public cloud providers—including such established big data vendors as IBM and Oracle—are offering managed IaaS and PaaS data lakes into which customers and partners are encouraged to develop new applications and into which they’re migrating legacy applications. As a consequence, the pure data platform/NoSQL vendors seem to be flat-lining, becoming marginalized in a big data space increasingly dominated by diversified public cloud providers.

Barriers to big data analytics’ evolution and deployment

Although the forecast for big data analytics adoption looks rosy, there remain many persistent issues that frustrate users’ attempts to maximize the value of their investments in these technologies. Chief among these are:

Excessive complexity . Big data analytics environments and applications are still too complex. Vendors will need to keep on simplifying the interfaces, architectures, features, and tools of these environments. Doing so will put sophisticated big data analytics capabilities in reach of mainstream user and developers, many of whom lack in-house IT staff with the requisite specialized skills.

. Big data analytics environments and applications are still too complex. Vendors will need to keep on simplifying the interfaces, architectures, features, and tools of these environments. Doing so will put sophisticated big data analytics capabilities in reach of mainstream user and developers, many of whom lack in-house IT staff with the requisite specialized skills. Cumbersome overhead . Big data analytics administration and governance processes are still too siloed, costly, and inefficient for many IT professionals. Vendors will need build prepackaged workflows that help large teams of specialized personnel administer the data, metadata, analytics, and service definitions more efficiently, rapidly, and accurately.

. Big data analytics administration and governance processes are still too siloed, costly, and inefficient for many IT professionals. Vendors will need build prepackaged workflows that help large teams of specialized personnel administer the data, metadata, analytics, and service definitions more efficiently, rapidly, and accurately. Protracted pipelines . Big data analytics application development and operationalization pipelines are still too time-consuming and manual. Vendors will need to step up their tools’ automation features to ensure boost the productivity of users’ technical staff while ensuring consistent handling of complex tasks even by low-skilled personnel.

. Big data analytics application development and operationalization pipelines are still too time-consuming and manual. Vendors will need to step up their tools’ automation features to ensure boost the productivity of users’ technical staff while ensuring consistent handling of complex tasks even by low-skilled personnel. Custom applications. Big data analytics professional services are still essential for developing, deploying, and managing the many custom applications. This is especially true for data-driven applications that span hybrid clouds, involve disparate platforms and tools, and incorporate unfathomably complex data processes. Vendors need to beef up the prepackaged application content for common big data analytics applications while giving users self-service, visual tools for specifying complex business logic without external assistance.

For enterprise IT, Wikibon’s chief recommendation is to start migrating more of your big data analytics development efforts to public cloud environments. This will accelerate your ability to take advantage of rapidly maturing, low-cost offerings provided by Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google, IBM, and other public cloud providers. You should consider building out your enterprise hybrid cloud to ensure a smooth transition to the public cloud over the next several years.

