Optus and Cisco to supply tech to Commonwealth Games

Gold Coast 2018 koala mascot Borobi

Optus Business and Cisco are building a ‘smart network’ that will connect officials, athletes and spectators at the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018).



The network will span the 37 GC2018’s locations, including operational, command and sporting venues, creating what the company said is a seamless user experience for officials, athletes and spectators.

Optus has developed a standalone, carrier-grade network using 426 kilometres of Optus fibre. Meanwhile, Cisco’s infrastructure underpins the integrated communications solution which Optus will deliver and manage for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Organising Committee (GOLDOC) following the competitive tender process.

Throughout the Games Village, 6600 athletes will have access to free Optus-provided Wi-Fi.



“Like all of us, athletes are embracing the digital world, communicating with coaches, family and friends on smartphones and tablets, with more reliance on apps and video streaming, which require a powerful, reliable connection,” Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis, said in a statement.

“No matter where they are from, the athletes will be able to connect their devices to the Optus network and interact seamlessly from their home away from home.”

To manage the technology across all 37 operational, command and sporting venues, Optus has placed a dedicated team in the Optus Gold Coast Delivery Hub. Network management plays an integral part of the event’s delivery, from ticketing to officiating.

Cisco technical experts have also been embedded in the team, working alongside Optus to ensure the smart network is Games-ready when GC2018 commences in a month’s time.





