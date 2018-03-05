Former Microsoft chief Steve Vamos new Xero CEO

Rod Drury (left) and Steve Vamos

New Zealand accounting software outfit Xero has appointed former Microsoft and Apple Australia boss Steve Vamos as its new CEO. Vamos is succeeding company founder Rod Drury, effective April 1.

Drury will continue to focus on innovation and strategy as a non-executive director at Xero, the company said on Monday.

Over the past 18 months, Vamos has worked with Xero’s executive team developing its management capability and operating model.

“Succession planning has been high on the Board’s agenda and with the business performing strongly, we believe the time is right to make the transition at CEO level. We believe Steve Vamos brings an invaluable skill set to lead Xero,” said Xero chair, Graham Smith.

He has worked in some of the world’s largest tech companies and is a recognised, purpose-driven people leader, with a focus on growth and operational excellence.”

Outgoing CEO Rod Drury has built Xero over the past 11 years, starting with four people in a small Wellington apartment. The company now employs 2,000 people in eight countries and has more than 1.2 million subscribers.

“Xero has recently achieved a number of key milestones; we’ve achieved a positive EBITDA and operating cash flows, consolidated our listing on the ASX and built an exceptional leadership team. It’s now the right time to pass the baton to Steve, who has the experience to significantly Xero internationally,” Drury said.

Vamos has more than 30 years’ experience in the technology and digital media. He was chief executive at Microsoft Australia between 2003 and 2006; managing director at Apple Australia and New Zealand between 1994 and 1995 (Apple Asia Pacific between 1996 and 1998); and held various roles at IBM between 1979 and 1994.

He also led the growth and development of ninemsn, the joint venture between Microsoft and then Australian media industry company, Publishing and Broadcasting Limited.

Follow CIO Australia on Twitter and Like us on Facebook… Twitter: @CIO_Australia, Facebook: CIO Australia, or take part in the CIO conversation on LinkedIn: CIO Australia

Follow Byron Connolly on Twitter: @ByronConnolly





Join the CIO Australia group on LinkedIn. The group is open to CIOs, IT Directors, COOs, CTOs and senior IT managers.