Service Stream CIO departs

The chief information officer of ASX-listed network infrastructure firm Service Stream has departed the company.

Anthony Bereznicki has been in the role since December 2015, initially as acting CIO filling in after the departure of Hubert Van Dalen who lasted 15 months in the top IT spot.

Bereznicki left Service Stream in late January, the company confirmed.

Prior to joining the network services provider, Bereznicki was CIO at beverage company Asahi Holdings Australia.

A spokesperson for Service Stream confirmed to Computerworld that the company has engaged a recruitment firm to fill the vacant position.

Service Stream provides design, construction, installation and maintenance services across essential infrastructure networks within the telecommunication and utilities sectors.

It is a major contractor of the NBN, and reported an increase in customer activations and maintenance activities in its last financial results.

The company is now eyeing 5G wireless deployment opportunities, and new energy products such as commercial solar and battery storage.





