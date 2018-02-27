Optus Business launches ready-to-go services suite

Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis

Optus Business has launched a “ready-to-go” ICT services suite, Optus Go.

Made up of a number of existing services, Optus Go is the result of extensive market research around how enterprises want to procure and run IT, the telco said.

“We gained insights into what IT leaders really want, and we focussed Optus GO squarely at these key requirements: OPEX-only consumption models, flexibility in configuration options, strong focus on removing complexity and headache, and at the same time we have driven agility into our organisation – we are more digital and more responsive because of this,” Optus Business told CIO Australia.

The suite is targeted at a broad range of customers, namely government and business customers with 200 to 2,000 employees.

“After two decades of delivering and integrating ICT solutions to enterprise and government business customers, we know what organisations expect from their digital strategies. Delivering ICT services with a predictable monthly fee which bundles network, equipment and service management will open up the world of ICT for many organisations who have traditionally seen these types of services out of reach due to complexity and cost,” said Optus Business managing director, John Paitaridis.



Optus Go is divided into three segments, Optus Go Cloud, Optus Go Connectivity, and Optus Go Collaboration.

Optus GO Cloud is a private cloud solution that uses dedicated software-defined infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and integrates with an existing network and Optus cloud services for hybrid cloud adoption, the telco said.

"[It] is based on VMware vSphere – our use of familiar tools allows your IT teams to quickly and easily adapt and manage your cloud-based resources effectively from day one. With Optus GO Cloud you simply choose the relevant sized private cloud solution to meet your organisation’s infrastructure requirements. You can start small and scale as you grow. The solution offers scalability and capacity expansion to enable growth in line with your business demands," the telco said.



Optus GO Connectivity comprises three key networking services: routing, switching and Wi-Fi technologies that can be used in small and multi-floor offices.

Optus GO Collaboration is a business-grade suite of productivity tools. The service is delivered by Optus' hosted cloud platform, which removes the need for an organisation to deploy and maintain its own infrastructure.

Organisations can order service through a self-service portal or deal with Optus directly.

