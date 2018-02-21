RACP awaits report after online exam crash

Pearson Vue to provide some answers in the next 24 hours

The Royal Australasian College of Physicians (RACP) expects to receive a report tomorrow from its online exam provider Pearson Vue detailing what caused the computer glitch that left hundreds of trainee doctors distressed on Monday.

Trainees take the Basic Training Written Divisional Exam online – which costs around $2000 and takes all day to complete – as part of their medical training, on the road to becoming a physician or paediatrician. But a technical fault left a “significant number of candidates” locked out of the system and unable to complete the second part of their exam after a scheduled break.

An RACP spokesperson told CIO Australia on Wednesday afternoon that a report on the cause is due within 24 hours.

“We will also be conducting an independent inquiry into what happened,” the spokesperson said. “We will release the findings of our inquiry as soon as possible.”

RACP president Dr Catherine Yelland, apologised for the glitch.

“I remember sitting the written exam in 1985 very clearly and have some understanding of the stress before the exam, which has now been extended,” Yelland said.

“Many of you have had to make other arrangement when you were looking forward to family events, a holiday or short break from study. We are also aware of the financial implications for trainees,” she said.

‘Because of the issues, which occurred in the examination centres, we cannot use the computer-based exam, which many of you had partly or fully completed. We need to be fair to all candidates and we will now use a paper-based examination,” she added.

The RACQ spokesperson said the college is preparing trainees for the next exam on March 2.

