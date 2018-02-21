New group exec tech for insurer IAG

IAG has appointed Neil Morgan as group executive technology in a newly created role.

Morgan, previously chief technology officer in IAG’s Australia division on a 12-month secondment from PwC, will report directly to IAG managing director and CEO Peter Harmer.

At PwC Morgan led the firm’s Technology Strategy business in Australia. He previously spent more than a decade at Accenture.

“Neil’s appointment to this new company-wide position recognises the critical role technology plays in driving our efforts to be a more agile organisation, and achieving our corporate strategy as we move from being a product-focused to a customer-centric business,” Harmer said in a statement today.

“With extensive experience in technology and business-led transformation, Neil will be a valuable addition to our leadership team,” he added.





