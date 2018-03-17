Aurora Energy’s CIO departs

Aurora Energy has confirmed that chief information officer Phil Lane has left the Tasmanian electricity retailer.

The IT chief left the company earlier in 2018, according to his LinkedIn profile, after around a year in the CIO role.

Aurora has had three CIOs since mid-June 2015. Mel Lukianenko left the organisation in mid-2016 after just over a year in the top IT role. (However, prior to that Lukianenko had served as the IT leader of TasNetworks, which incorporated Aurora’s distribution division, and 2013-2014 had held the CIO title at Aurora.)

In June 2016 Aurora recruited Grant Taylor, who prior to signing on as CIO was a business improvement consultant at health insurer Medibank. Taylor left after less than six months with the organisation.

Lane joined Aurora in April 2017.

Before Aurora, Lane worked at Asia Pacific technology consulting firm EFS Partners. Prior to EFS he held roles at Essential Network Services in Singapore and Malaysia and Australian Inland.

“As CIO, Philip will work as part of Aurora Energy’s leadership team to drive the strategic direction of the business and achieve valued outcomes for Tasmanian customers and the Tasmanian community as a whole,” an Aurora spokesperson told Computerworld shortly after he joined the utility.

“Philip possesses extensive knowledge in the ICT sector as well as broader leadership skills,” the spokesperson said.

Aurora presently has someone acting in the CIO role, a spokesperson told Computerworld.

