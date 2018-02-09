FireEye spent $12.5M on legal settlement costs last quarter

Comes almost a year after reports emerged that the company was close to paying US$10.3 million to settle a class-action lawsuit

FireEye has revealed that it spent US$12.5 million in net legal settlement costs during the three months ending December 2017, the first quarter in which the company has turned an adjusted profit since going public in 2013.

The latest results come almost a year after media outlet, The Register, reported that FireEye was close to paying US$10.3 million to settle a class-action lawsuit in which it was alleged that investors were misled by the company over the effectiveness of its security products.

In October last year, an order for the preliminary approval of the proposed class action settlement was lodged with the Californian Superior Court in Santa Clara county.

“The proposed settlement resulted from arms’-length negotiations under the auspices of a highly experienced mediator,” the court document stated, noting that the settlement proposal was “sufficiently fair, reasonable and adequate”.

Regardless of the legal settlement costs, on 8 February FireEye reported its first-ever quarterly adjusted profit since listing publicly, helped by cost cutting and a shift to a subscription-based model.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported a profit of 1 cent per share for the fourth quarter ended 31 December.

FireEye said net loss attributable to shareholders widened to US$77 million, or 42 cents per share, from US$61.5 million, or 37 cents per share, a year earlier.

"At the end of (2016), we really realigned our cost structure. By doing so, we were able to take out US$94 million of full-year operating expense," CFO, Frank Verdecanna, said.

FireEye, which is transitioning to a software-as-a-service model (SaaS) from its traditional business that centered around the sale of hardware boxes, said the subscription and services business grew 8.5 per cent to US$164 million.

"We released cloud versions of pretty much all our spot products - which really has helped drive our product subscription growth," Verdecanna said.

Total revenue rose 9.5 per cent to US$202.3 million.

